Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 10,242 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.60. 118,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.