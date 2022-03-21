Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 11,723 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $86.80. 942,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,473,445. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.19. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

