Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 26,166 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.92. 1,020,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,804. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

