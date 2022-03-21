Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $6.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.15. The company had a trading volume of 826,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.58. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

