Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $145.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average is $185.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.