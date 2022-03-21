Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

