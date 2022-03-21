Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $11.69 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Crown Castle International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Crown Castle International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $182.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

