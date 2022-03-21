Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $12.44 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 0.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $3,814,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 228,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.81. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

