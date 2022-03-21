Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,594,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,421,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

