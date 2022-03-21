Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,149. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.18. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

