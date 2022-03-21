Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 4.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $86,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,101,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded down $24.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,161.39. 311,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,341.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,362.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

