Vantage Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 422,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,759,000. Procore Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Procore Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,943. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

