Vantage Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 373,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

