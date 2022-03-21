Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,164 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.63. The company had a trading volume of 128,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $275.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.