Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $436.87. 1,072,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

