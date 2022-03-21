Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590,117 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 3.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Centene worth $70,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Centene by 153.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 703,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.67. 150,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,581 shares of company stock worth $765,173 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

