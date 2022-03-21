Vantage Investment Partners LLC Takes $40.19 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,189,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 2.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,623. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.25. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

