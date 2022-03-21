Vantage Investment Partners LLC Takes $7.82 Million Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,824,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Proterra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Proterra by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Proterra by 52.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 234,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,915. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Proterra Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTRA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Proterra from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

