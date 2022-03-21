Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

VBLT stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

