Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
VBLT stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.