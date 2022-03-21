Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vasta Platform.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Vasta Platform stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

