VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.0508 on Major Exchanges

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $251.46 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007624 BTC.

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009366 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.