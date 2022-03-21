Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vectrus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

