Veil Market Capitalization Achieves $907,667.65 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $907,667.65 and $462.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,337.58 or 1.00130769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00068425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00287580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00136404 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00283779 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001242 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00030855 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

