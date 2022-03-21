Velo Hits Market Cap of $38.16 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velo has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $691,240.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00045712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.80 or 0.07048766 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,045.19 or 1.00151449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00041163 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.