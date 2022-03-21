Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Venus Concept to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

