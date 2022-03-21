VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,639.00

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $343,972.34 and approximately $1,639.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,172.85 or 0.99903181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,776,082 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

