Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

VRNT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 355,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

