Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.16% of Veritone worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 104,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VERI opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $646.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.05.

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

