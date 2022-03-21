Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 77,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

