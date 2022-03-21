Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) vs. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 1 10 4 0 2.20

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $59.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 16.51% 28.94% 6.33%

Volatility & Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Verizon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.70 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Verizon Communications $133.61 billion 1.60 $22.07 billion $5.33 9.53

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches. It also provides residential fixed connectivity solutions, such as internet, video, and voice services; and sells network access to mobile virtual network operators. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 115 million wireless retail connections, 7 million wireline broadband connections, and 4 million Fios video connections. The company's Business segment provides network connectivity products, including private networking, private cloud connectivity, virtual and software defined networking, and internet access services; and internet protocol-based voice and video services, unified communications and collaboration tools, and customer contact center solutions. This segment also offers a suite of management and data security services; domestic and global voice and data solutions, such as voice calling, messaging services, conferencing, contact center solutions, and private line and data access networks; customer premises equipment; installation, maintenance, and site services; and Internet of Things products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 27 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 477 thousand wireline broadband connections. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

