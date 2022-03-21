VerusCoin Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $64.02 million and approximately $23,876.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.04 or 0.07093920 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,897.99 or 1.00042409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041149 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,414,765 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

