Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 7.9%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 15,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 733,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

VERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after buying an additional 414,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 157.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,686,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,917,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

