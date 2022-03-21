Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)
