Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Sells $261,146.60 in Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. 1,227,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

