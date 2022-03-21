Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Sells $261,146.60 in Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. 1,227,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
