Viomi Technology (VIOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

