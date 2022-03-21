Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.17.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $1,964,303. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
