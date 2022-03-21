Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $1,964,303. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 54,888 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.