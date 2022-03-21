Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Up 1%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 557,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 655,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a market cap of $48.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VISL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

