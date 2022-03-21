Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 20,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMACU)
