VITE (VITE) Reaches Market Cap of $26.68 Million

VITE (VITE) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. VITE has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and approximately $94.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VITE has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00050340 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 502,864,612 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

