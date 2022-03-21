Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.15) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.20).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 128 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -256.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.10.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

