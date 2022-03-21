Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.46

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 19882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
VLTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
