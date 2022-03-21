Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

ETR:VNA traded down €1.55 ($1.70) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €45.77 ($50.30). The stock had a trading volume of 5,295,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a one year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €47.31 and a 200 day moving average of €50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

