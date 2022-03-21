Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) received a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

Vonovia stock traded down €1.55 ($1.70) on Monday, reaching €45.77 ($50.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.38. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.