Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock traded down €1.55 ($1.70) on Monday, reaching €45.77 ($50.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.38. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.