Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.
VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of VYGR traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $8.37. 1,723,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,639. The stock has a market cap of $319.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
