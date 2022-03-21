Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $8.37. 1,723,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,639. The stock has a market cap of $319.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

