Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Shares Up 0.1%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.
About Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vulcan International (VULC)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.