Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Shares Up 0.1%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

About Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC)

Vulcan International Corp. engages in the manufacture of rubber and foam products. It also develops and manages real estate, and is involved in forestry activities including the harvesting and selling of timber. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clarksville, TN.

