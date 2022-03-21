Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 708.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $183.47 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.61.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

