Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Down 8.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 61,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 655,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.54 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.