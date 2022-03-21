Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Down 8.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 61,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 655,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.54 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.
About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)
