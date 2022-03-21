Warby Parker Inc’s (NYSE:WRBY) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 28th

Warby Parker’s (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 28th. Warby Parker had issued 77,741,942 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $3,109,677,680 based on an initial share price of $40.00. After the end of Warby Parker’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30.
In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
