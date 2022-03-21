Warp Finance Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $108.83 or 0.00257215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $508,676.56 and $191,559.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002550 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

