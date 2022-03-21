Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 133,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 75,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.
Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)
